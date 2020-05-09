HAPPY BIRTHDAY Traci Holmes Torres, Corinne Rhoades, Julia Dunn, Sheena Graves, Cerenia Littles, Olympia Renee Harris, Ross Polk, Vernell Yvette Shaw, Tom Vaughn, Kai Asher Gray, Cheronda Simmons Bright, Alfredo Rivas, Bessie Mae Stewart and Aryana Cabriales.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Keelan and Karsha Muse, celebrating 11 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Bryan Warren Sr., Gwynethia Lewis, Myiesha Walker, Danielle Jackson, Kaiya Faith Pruns, Joe Brouillard, Walton Hubert Smith, Dee Ann Haney and Jeremiah Christopher Pearson.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Angelique Bird, Judy Plexco Labuzan, Keith Gray, Lucille Marie Armstead, Neal Smith, Roshun Morgan, Kenisha Vallin and Chanda Clay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.