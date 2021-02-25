The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its rescheduled “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. April 6 virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing of old tires from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through today in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the Mainsail Room on the second floor of the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-5157.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Peaches in Galveston County” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through March 26 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 26 in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. COVID protocols will be in place. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present its virtual production “The Vintage Radio Hour” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The show has been rescheduled from last week. Admission is free. For information, contact Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu.
SATURDAY
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Christine Hopkins and Heidi Lutz will be the guest speakers; and Marie Robb also will give an update on District 6. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have its Galveston Sea Turtle Saturday virtual event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Must RSVP. A $20 donation per person is asked. To RSVP, visit GalvestonNature Tourism.org.
The inaugural Galveston County Black Artist Art Walk & Stroll event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday between 31st and Market streets in Galveston. If you’d like to participate or get more information, call Lawanda Hardeman Ward, 409-457-3570.
The “That’s Amore! A Celebration of God’s Love” event honoring Sister Carmel O’Malley has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Madonna Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Must RSVP. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit ololchurch.org/thats-amore or call 409-925-3224.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will celebrate Black History Month with live music by Mickey Hobbs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 2602 Santa Fe Place (25th Street) in Galveston. Tickets are $3 for members or $10 for regular admission. Galveston Independent School District students also will share their Black History Month projects. For tickets and information, visit galves tonrrmuseum.org.
MONDAY
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will be giving away kid-friendly, age-appropriate Bibles during a drive-through event from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 at 2021 29th St. in Texas City. For ages PK through 18. Monday is the deadline to sign up. To register, send name, age, and contact number to presby1sttc@sbcglobal.net or call 409-945-2931.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
UPCOMING
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. March 5 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3. There also will be two matinees at 2:30 p.m. March 14 and March 21. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. COVID protocols will be in place. There will be 40-plus booths. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
The Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department will have its 51st annual oyster supper from noon to 7 p.m. March 6 at 1806 Broadway St. in Port Bolivar. For information, call 409-684-5940 or 409-684-1984.
The 18th annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic will be March 8 at the Wildcat Golf Club in Houston. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a noon tee time; dinner/auction begins at 5 p.m. To register, visit https://divotsfordevereux.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Successful Spring Vegetable Gardening” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 8 virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.