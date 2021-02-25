A big dream came true for Friendswood High School Health Science Teacher Carla Burris on Jan. 25 when a $50,000 simulated ambulance funded by a 2020 University of Texas Medical Branch President’s Cabinet Award was installed at the school. Burris, front row, left, is pictured with students on front row from left, Gillian Smith and Angela Generillo. Back row, from left, Adriel Zermeno, Noah Palitz and Matthew Kovacevich.