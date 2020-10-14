HAPPY BIRTHDAY Darrell Clark, Michael Shawn Shorts, Brad Johnson, Natalie Armantrout, Brenda Lauw, Angela Pleasant, Jeremiah Wilson Mosby, Anthony Jones, Sara Martin, Derrick Davis, Tomiá Ross and Alex Mason.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Larry and Michelle Zaleski, celebrating 21 years; and Michael and Amy Garcia, celebrating 20 years of marriage.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Don and Pam Wolfe, celebrating 40 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.