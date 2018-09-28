The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Mark Priest, principal of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will host a potluck dinner fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Houston Astronomical Society will have its Astronomy in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and Saturday at Rustic Oaks Park at 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. For information, call Daniel or Rebeca Roy at 210-792-3255 or 210-810-7895.
UPCOMING
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its third annual Skills and Athletic Challenge 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park in Texas City. The fundraiser will include fitness activities, nutrition awareness, music, and barbecue. For information, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com or call 409-939-4557.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “T-Bud Grafting of Citrus & Fruit Trees” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Participants must RSVP. Seating is limited to first 24 registrants. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Associated Credit Union will have its Family Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1326 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.acutx.org or call 281-476-3552.
There will be a free fall festival from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Lago Mar Clubhouse at 12519 Gales Point Drive in Texas City. It’ll include a DJ, bowling, a pumpkin bouncer, cotton candy, face painting, and more. For information, visit www.lagomarintexascity.com.
Author LaVern Jones Lemons will be signing copies of her book “Re-discovering a Blue’s Legend’s Life: The Untold Story of Louis Blues Boy Jones” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the African-American Museum at 3427 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 979-388-4799.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will celebrate the National VFW’s 119th birthday Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. All are invited. For information, call 832-863-8805.
The Texas City High School Class of 1978 will have its 40-year reunion from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Kukral Center at 1604 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $35 per person. For information, email Dawn Castille Tholcken at dtholcken@tcisd.org, or Mary Casella Dauphine at marydauphine@yahoo.com.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
The Turtle Island Restoration Network will have its Art of Saving Sea Turtles event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/Turtles AboutTown. For information, call 409-795-8426.
The city of Galveston will celebrate National Night Out Tuesday in various neighborhoods across the island. To sign up your neighborhood or get more information, visit http://galvestontx.gov/767/National-Night-Out, email natio nalnightout@galvestontx.gov or call 409-765-3606.
The City of Dickinson will celebrate National Night Out Tuesday in various neighborhoods in the city. To sign up your neighborhood or get more information, contact Officer Tony Valdez at tvaldez@ci.dickinson.tx.us.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser through Nov. 21 at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
