Oscar Garza-Guerrero, who is a fifth-grader at Bales Intermediate School, donated 10-inches of his hair to Locks of Love in honor of his neighbor of four years, Jennifer Harper, who has been battling cancer and lost her hair due to chemotherapy treatments. After losing his grandmother to cancer in 2017, Garza-Guerrero said he just hopes Harper wins her battle against cancer and possibly has the chance of receiving some of his hair.