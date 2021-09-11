Grace Episcopal Church will have a silent auction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and a chili supper from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at Jinkins Hall on the corner of 36th Street and Avenue K in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person for the supper. For information, call Stephen Gray, 650-302-8739.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kali Cook, Galveston County's youngest COVID fatality, was 'beautiful', mother says
- Four rescued from sinking yacht off Bolivar Peninsula
- 11 arrested after fight outside Galveston football stadium
- All the wrong things are rising under Biden's leadership
- We don't owe the unvaccinated priority on hospital care
- Two firms pitch hotels for Galveston's Stewart Beach
- Rejecting city offer, Butler Longhorn Museum moving out of Walter Hall House in League City
- Developer buys Mainland Crossing; businessman prepares to scare in Texas City
- Galveston County reports first pediatric COVID death
- After budget's passage, Galveston County's chief financial officer resigns
Collections
- In Focus: Ball High vs Texas City High School Football
- In Focus: Texas Kickoff
- In Focus: Astros 5, Mariners 4
- In Focus: Astros 11, Mariners 2
- In Focus: Mariners 8, Astros 5
- In Focus: Dickinson vs Manvel High School Football
- In Focus: Royals 7, Astros 1
- In Focus: Astros 6, Royals 5
- In Focus: Buccaneers 23, Texans 16
- In Focus: Texas City vs Clear Brook High School Football
Commented
- All the wrong things are rising under Biden's leadership (89)
- Guest commentary: GOP has become the biggest threat to US democracy (82)
- Homegrown, not newly arrived, driving COVID spike (68)
- Gov. Greg Abbott is confusing many traditional conservatives (68)
- Abbott still needs to get out of school districts' way (66)
- Experts warn against using ivermectin to treat COVID (64)
- Guest commentary: Biden's acts have produced chaos in US, at border (51)
- Illegal immigrants spreading COVID across the nation (43)
- We don't owe the unvaccinated priority on hospital care (40)
- The sun, not politicians, can solve our power woes (40)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.