TODAY
The Dickinson Historical Society will present a Black history exhibit showcasing local African Americans from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit dickinsonhistor icalsociety.org or email dhs@dickinsontexas.gov.
League City will host its “Beads and Bark in the Park” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at League Park, 512 Second St. in League City. League City Animal Care also will be providing free pet microchipping and vaccinations on a first come first serve basis. For information, visit leaguecitytx.gov.
Progressive Baptist Church will have a barbecue dinner fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. today at 909 40th St. in Galveston. A $10 donation per plate is asked. To preorder, call 409-218-2589.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries that were accepted into its winter juried show from noon to 6 p.m. through Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Compton Memorial Crawfish Boil will begin at noon today at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Proceeds will go toward the youth ministry. To preorder, call Minister Lance Hamilton, 409-996-9638.
The “Stop the Violence” basketball tournament will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today in the new gym at La Marque High School, 397 Duroux in La Marque. There also will be a talent showcase. For information, call Misty Richardson, 409-655-1808, or to register your team, Mike Evans, 409-256-8616.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will have an old school dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at ENDS Sports Bar, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. A $5 donation per person is asked. There also will be a raffle; you can purchase from any member. For information, email Russell Gary Sr., cutter86@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its Black History program at 10 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. All are welcome. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Black History program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Sharon McDougle, who’s an author and worked at NASA, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear African attire. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 182nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Donnell A. Johnson Sr. will deliver the message. For information, call 409-762-8795.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Heritage Chorale will present its 30th anniversary concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Admission is free.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.cura tive.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will present “notes for String Theory” by Candace Hicks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and by appointment through April 4 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There also will be an artist talk at 11 a.m. April 4. Free and open to the public. For information, visit com.edu.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its “It’s Time for a Makeover! Understanding Plumage Variation” course with Kristine Rivers of Birding for Fun for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
UPCOMING
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Tuesday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Ashes-to-Go imposition of ashes event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in front of the church on the corner of 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Ash Wednesday evening service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. For information, visit trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Bunni Pounds, founder and president of Christians Engaged, will be the guest speaker. To RSVP, visit clearcreekrw.org/event.
