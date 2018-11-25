The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Dec. 16 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual fall sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the meeting room of Clear Lake Park at 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-410-8599 or 713-851-4012.
UPCOMING
The University of Texas Medical Branch School of Nursing will have its annual Holiday Style Fashion Show & Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.HolidayStyleShow.com.
Local author, Kelsey Clifton, will be signing copies of her debut novel “A Day Out of Time” from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Art of Coffee at 609 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. For information, email kclifton.lightningbug@outlook.com.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its holiday market event from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sylvan Beach Pavilion at 1 Sylvan Beach Drive in La Porte. For information, email acorns@bayareaturning point.com or call 281-338-7600.
The Sons of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a hamburger dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo will have its annual WinterFest event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at its fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
The 45th annual Dickens on The Strand will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 2. For tickets and information, visit www.dickensonthestrand.org or call 409-765-7834.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
Registration for the city of Friendswood’s annual Flapjack Fun Run can be found at www.friendswood.com. The fun will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Stevenson Park. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3320.
The Sunshine Center will have its annual Holiday Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Plants, ceramics, and more will be available. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Chili Appreciation Society International Chili Cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. ($5 with the donation of an unwrapped toy or $25 with no toy donation). Breakfast tacos will be served at 8 a.m. For information and rules, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Growing Tomatoes from Seeds” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and “Small Trees, Small Yards” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its 47th annual Holiday Gift Shop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, call Nancy Heard at 409-948-8497 or 409-771-5697.
Let’s Dance will have its Beyond the Baubles ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8 per person. Attire is casual to glitzy. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.