TODAY
Randalls will conclude its “Fall Into Christmas” food drive during normal store hours through today at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The Brushes By the Beach Plein Air Art Contest will be through Nov. 8 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B in Galveston. For artists ages 16 and older. For registration information, visit gleegallery.net/brush es-by-the-beach-pleinair or call 409-370-7350.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The city of La Marque’s Bayou Fest will be today at the Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. For information, visit lamarquebayoufest.com.
The 38th annual CountryFest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email aldersgatebazaar@comcast.net.
Push Democracy Forward will host a community meeting from 10 a.m. to noon today at Jack Johnson Park at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Bishop James Dixon II will be the special guest speaker. There also will be several other faith leaders, civil rights leaders and more set to speak. For information, call Roxy Williamson, 409-457-8255.
The 24th annual ARToberFEST will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Postoffice Street between 21st and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older; and free for ages 12 and younger. For information/tickets, visit artoberfest.com, or call Sarah Piel, 409-770-5066 or 800-821-1894.
The fifth annual Brad and Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cook-off will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today at Festival Park, 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, email cathie@coastalout doorsgroup.com or call 409-684-6231.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will offer its Know Your Rights series from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Homeowners, Homeowners’ Associations, Landlords & Tenants” will be discussed. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its fall plant sale through noon today virtually. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
Author Susan McCauley will be signing copies of her book “Ghost Hunters: Spirit Fire” from noon to 8 p.m. today at Pirates & Ghosts, 2313 Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact McCauley, sbmc cauleyauthor@gmail.com or 703-307-0998.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Nov. 11. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will observe Women Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. The Rev. Patricia Scott, of the McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
Holy Family Catholic School will have its fall festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Raffle, silent and live auction items are needed, as well as sponsors. If you’d like to help, email hfcgalvfall festival@gmail.com or call 409-765-6607. For information, call Jennie Latham or Candice Webber, 409-370-9736.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its 35th annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway in Texas City. To sign up, call Alice Teeler, 409-763-4638 or visit mentorsgc.org and click on the events tab.
MONDAY
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays with extended hours till 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Old Central Carver Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 2704 Ave. L in Galveston. Rodger Rees and Shanice Blair will be the guest speakers. For information, contact Sharon Lewis, sharonlewis@galvestontx.com or 409-739-5976.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
UPCOMING
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 20 or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvationarmygalveston county.org.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Sanders-Vincent Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
