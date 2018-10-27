American Legion Post No. 20 will have a garage sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a fall festival from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. today at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 409-739-1880.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. The Galveston Police Dept. will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Texas Tuff” Plants from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and ”Turning Dirt Into Soil — Creating an Ideal Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
Life Time Athletic’s will have its hiring fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Houston Space Center at 900 Rogers Court in Webster. There also will be a Halloween Jam from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. today on The Lawn at Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit careers.lifetime.life or call 346-600-7800.
The Bay Area Medication Take Back Day event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the League City Police Dept. at 555 W. Walker St. in League City; Kemah Police Dept. at 1401 state Highway 146 in Kemah; Dickinson Police Dept. at 4000 Liggio St. in Dickinson; Webster Police Dept. at 18300 state Highway 3 in Webster; and Hope Lutheran Church (Friendswood Police Dept.) at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.ccisd.net/alliance or call 281-284-0370.
Coastal Health & Wellness will present its “Crucial Catch Day — Intercept Cancer” community health event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. The free event will provide free cancer outreach, education and family-friendly activities. For information, call 409-938-2234 or 281-309-0255.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its flu vaccine clinic available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Primary Care Pavilion, Suite 107, at 400 Harborside Drive, in Galveston. To schedule an appointment, call 409-747-1883 or 409-772-2222.
The League City Historical Society will host the World War I 100th anniversary mobile museum daily from noon to 8 p.m. through today at 210 N. Kansas in League City. For information, visit www.leaguecityhistory.org or call 281-554-2994.
Author Joseph Willis will be signing copies of his book “Teaching Lessons” from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 432-664-1175.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its annual Children’s Halloween Party with a Trunk or Treat at 4 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Houston Astronomical Society will have its Astronomy in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at Rustic Oaks Park at 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. For information, call Daniel or Rebeca Roy at 210-792-3255 or 210-810-7895.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier (8 p.m.) and its Halloween costume party (7 p.m.) today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its Halloween party from 8 p.m. to midnight today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. There also will be a costume contest (prizes will be awarded). For information, call 409-945-8975.
