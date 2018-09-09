The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its fall drama classes for ages 6-16 at 3803 stater Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes will be Monday through Oct. 29. For information and registration, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 4700 Ave. U, Building 216, in Galveston. Public comments will be accepted at 1 p.m. For information, contact Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
The inaugural Galveston County Board Fair will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Admission is free, but attendees must RSVP. To RSVP, call Carolyn Jones at 409-948-4211.
The Bryan Museum will present its YEEHAW! Cowboy Culture Series with “Cowboys on Canvas,” presented by Byron Price from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-220-3255.
The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will be Friday and Saturday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexans.org or call 512-467-4569.
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its food fair from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags to carry goods. For information, call 281-337-2795.
The Galveston Art League will offer a painting workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Doug Hiser will present “Acrylic Bird Paintings.” Registration is $60. For what items are needed and to RSVP, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. There will be a candidate forum at this meeting. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Fall Bulbs” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and its “Kitchen Gardening” class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary Dickinson Memorial will have its annual turkey shoot at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 16 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 after 3 p.m.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-ar ea-turning-point/donate.
