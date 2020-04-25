HAPPY BIRTHDAY Carlos Peña, Ronnie Hudnall, Eric Kingston, Quincy Ward, Tracy Jones Benjamin, Pam J. Daly and Jennifer Molis.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY James B. and Helen R. Smith, celebrating 67 years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jamara Amroise, Lori Martorell Fickessen, Charles Cannon, Yvette Barrientes and Ida B. Lewis.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Mr. and Mrs. Carl Amey, celebrating 12 years of marriage.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Bill Ahern, Mary Ventacur, Bianca Hernandez, Charlicia Fontenot, Kern Bernard, Wanda Faust Beldon, Troy Lemons Sr., Linda Bazl, Glenn Smith, Ronnie James and Zoey Nicole Peña.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Andrew Jr. and Floretta Laws, celebrating 24 years of marriage; and Lawrence and Karen Werdlow.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

