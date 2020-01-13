Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.