Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The city of La Marque will have its Hurricane Huddle and Public Safety Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its new fire station at 750 Saltgrass Point Road in La Marque. All residents are invited. For information, visit cityoflamarque.org or call 409-938-9255.
The Galveston County Health District will have a health fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Front Door Club, 6106 FM 1765, in Texas City. Free HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis C testing also will be available. Free sexual health items and counseling also will be available for those who are tested. For information, call 409-765-2594.
The Managing Your Crazy Self Workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Texas A&M University at Galveston, Mary Moody Northen Center, Room 125, 200 Seawolf Parkway, in Galveston. Parking will be available in lot M200. Registration is $30 per person, and includes lunch, four CES/CPES hours, the book “Managing Your Crazy Self!,” and a personality assessment. For information and to register, email randy@managingyourcrazy.com or call 281-703-6782.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through July 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston County Sisterhood will have its inaugural Old School vs New School talent show competition at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is $8. For information, call Shenita Yell, 281-508-1378.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.