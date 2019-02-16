HAPPY BIRTHDAY Phallan Davis, Billy Almack, Christen Jean Momie, John Marsh IV, Rita Roberson, Ethel Henderson, Crystal Bivens, Timeka Gallow, Aretha Guy and Donnie Lynn Hayden Jr.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Ron and Kathi Ashy, celebrating 28 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.