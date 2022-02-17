City meetings Feb 17, 2022 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.Friday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, special called meeting, 174 Calder Road, League City, 409-766-2244.Monday4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.Tuesday5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Feb. 245 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412. Email city meetings to Angela Wilson, angela.wilson@galvnews.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesOld Gerland's site in Galveston under contract to grocer; Grazia Italian Kitchen prepares for Texas City debutProminent Galveston County developer seeks restraining order after sex assault accusationGalveston mourns loss of councilman to COVID-196 departments fight fire at Kelley's restaurant in League CityOne dead, one injured in multi-car, motorcycle crash in La MarqueSix Houstonians charged in League City catalytic convertor theftsMan killed in four-vehicle wreck identifiedSanta Fe mayor facing backlash over January police call to homeCiting family's best interest, Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor resignsWoman killed in Bacliff hit-and-run CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. CommentedGuest commentary: Both sides must stop pushing politics in our classrooms (93) Vaccination rates in Galveston County 'hit a wall' as testing demand grows (81) According to my faith, we should obey our leaders (77) Middleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) Guest commentary: Separation of church, state has already been established (46) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45) Echoes of Germany in writer's anti-democracy letter (41) Here's hoping GOP regains control in Washington (41) Vaccines, boosters still the best way to fight back against COVID (35)
