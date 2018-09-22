Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston Diaper Bank will have its Pancake’s for Babies fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. today at Chili’s at 500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. For information, call Kathy Modzelewski at 409-739-9468.
The Coalition of Black Democrats and The Texas Democratic Women of Galveston County will present a retirement celebration honoring Judge Penny Pope from 9 a.m. to noon today at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Admission is free. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. There will be a candidate forum at this meeting. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Composting” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and its “A Passion for Plumeria (Frangipani)” class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will have a voter registration drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. For information, call Lorraine Hunter-Simpson at 936-662-1846.
Author Ron Kenney will present a book discussion and sign copies of his book “An Englishman in Texas” at 2 p.m. today at the Hitchcock Public Library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Books also will be available for purchase, and refreshments will be served. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Author Kimber Fountain will be signing copies of her book “Galveston’s Red Light District: A History of The Line” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Jerry Saucier at 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
