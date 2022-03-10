TODAY
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The Webster chapter of AARP No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. The chapter will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Annual dues are $8. For information, contact Lynne Justis, aarpchapter199@yahoo.com or 832-212-5417.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Mayor Keith Bell will be the guest speaker. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Pam Berry will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will met at 6 p.m. today at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, call Janese Maricelli, 409-502-8221.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of Texas City will conclude its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. today at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit gceatx.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its annual plant, hamburger, and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to donate an item for garage sale, drop off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For information, call 409-925-2552.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Dinners are $12 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
UPCOMING
The Women’s Ministry of New Vision Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at The Pioneer House at Carbide Park, 4106 Main St. in La Marque. “No Looking Back” is the theme. Gwen Evans will be the guest speaker. Registration is $10 per person. To RSVP, call Barbara Beyonce, 409-655-0061.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Tomato Stress Management” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Gardening for Jewels: Hummingbirds” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. Snacks and lunch will be available for donations. If you’d like to participate, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
Partners-4-Paws and Petco Love will host a free pet vaccine event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Duo Winery & Cider Co., 2150-A Dickinson Ave. in Dickinson. Microchipping also will be available for $7. To register, visit partners-4-paws.org. For information, contact Sandra Sagerian, info@partners-4-paws.org or 281-508-5800.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Melissa Conway, Texas Election Integrity State Director for the Republican National Committee, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will sponsor the StepUP Radio Community Giveaway from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. Free food pantry items, toiletries, clothes, shoes, electronics and free COVID testing will be available. For information, email kghenry@texascitytx.gov.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and March 30 at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Jimmy Abbott and Jonathan Totty will be the speakers respectively. For information, email office@gracechurchgalveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Bay Area Singles will have its monthly dance from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 19 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. Take party snacks to share. Admission is $8 for members and $10 for all others. For information, call 281-470-2750 or 281-337-3112.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its spring ride event March 20. Sign up will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. The 100 mile-plus ride will begin at 11 a.m. and will go to Lou’s Back Porch in Arcola. All modes of transportation welcome. For information, call Jim Shipley, 817-780-8121, or Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.