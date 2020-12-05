Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual Walk a Mile in my Shoes event Saturday through Friday. There will be daily prize drawings. To sign up, visit casagalveston.org/walk or call 409-572-2552.
The Sunshine Center will have its Christmas rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Attendees must wear a mask. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a Galveston Blue Santa fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. The group will be selling a Mexican dinner plate for $10 each. To preorder your meal or make a donation, call Rachel Sanderson, 202-699-1050 or Julie Molis, 409-392-3105.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a Christmas ornament class for adults at 1 p.m. today via its Facebook page. The class will make a snowball bucket, gum ball machine, seashell angel, seashell snowman and more. For information on supplies, visit Hitchcock PublicLibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Dec. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 72nd church anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call Jerlee Owens, 409-935-9298.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
The city of La Marque is accepting registration for its annual Light Up La Marque Christmas Lights Contest through Monday. To sign up or nominate someone, visit beautiful.cityoflamarque.org. Winners will be announced Dec. 18. Prizes will be awarded.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The Nia Cultural Center will have a coat drive daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. New and gently-used coats and jackets in youth and adult sizes are needed. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-765-7086.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Dec. 12 at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Participants are asked to wear Christmas attire. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/ galvestonrotary.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
THURSDAY
The Moody Mansion will resume its Senior Hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays through Dec. 17, and Dec. 31 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Seniors ages 60 and older will be admitted to tour the mansion free of charge. RSVP is required. To RSVP and get more information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 554 will host a tenderloin pork lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $10 is asked. Preorders will be taken through Tuesday; delivery will be available. To place an order, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting at 6 p.m. and its general meeting at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate the Holiday of Lights during Hanukkah at various times with different events Thursday through Dec. 17 via Zoom. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-468-1839 or 832-725-5028.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 12. There also will be a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
UPCOMING
The Christian Renewal Center will have its furniture sale from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Must wear a face covering. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a watch party of the Army versus Navy game from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Food and drink specials also will be available. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The “It Must Be Christmas” tour, presented by Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. For information, visit www.fbctc.com or www.davidphelps.com, or call 409-986-4950.
The Santa’s Kingdom Bike and Toy Drive will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at 13109 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to make a monetary donation and/or get more information, call Kevin Salter, 409-443-6070.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present “The Choir of Man: Direct From London” as a virtual performance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 via SHOWTIX4U. Tickets are $30 for a single stream and $40 for a group/family stream. For information, visit www.thegrand.com.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church’s choir will present “Gifts of Christmas” by Sandra Woodlock at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
