TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. Ruth Kai, from the Galveston County Health District, will be guest speaker. To register, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
Tours will be available for the public who would like further information about the state of the facilities at both Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, and Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in Galveston. For information, email voteforgisd@gmail.com.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will have its annual crawfish boil scholarship fundraiser today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $50 a person; must prepay by visiting propellerclubgalveston.com. No walk-ins, no RSVPs. For information, email propellerclub galveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. Must be fully vaccinated to participate. Contact George Laiacona, laiacona jr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
THURSDAY
The Galveston County Museum will host a photograph restoration workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at 722 21st St. in Galveston. Space is limited; $25 a person. Must register by calling 409-766-2329.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals will present “Digital Marketing Tips” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in its conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Ashley Helm will lead the lunch and learn event. To register, call Jordan Kleinecke, 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival’s vendor fair will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday inside the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit gal vestonnaturetourism.org.
Boots & BBQ, sponsored by The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/SAWABBQ or call 409-939-9013.
The “Let’s Make a Racquet!” event honoring Dominick and Barbara Sasser will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the tennis courts at Lasker Park, 2016 43rd St. in Galveston. For sponsorships, tickets and information, email better parksforgalveston@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
The Chosen Ones Community Enrichment Center will host its annual clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, corner of 27th and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival “Raptors Revealed!” will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday in the Café in the Park patio at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonnature tourism.org.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its 17th annual Wine & Roses benefit from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4132 27th St. E in Dickinson. For tickets and sponsorships, email dhs@dickinsontexas.gov or call 281-534-4367.
The Galveston/Galveston County Baptist Ministers Association will have its A.S. Johnson scholarship banquet at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Wilbrydge Center, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Diane Merchant will be the speaker. Tickets are $60 a person and a table of eight is $500; display patron will be $100 or more. For information, call Eva Tillmon, 409-762-5642 or 409-939-1244.
The Texas City Police Department will have its free Family Bike Rodeo event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rainbow Park, 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. There also will be a food truck, ice cream, door prizes and bike giveaways. Bikes and helmets also will be available. For information, visit texascitytx.gov.
The International Oleander Society will have its annual Oleander Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park, 2624 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit oleander.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Looking Down at Insects” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday its Garden with the Masters Open Garden Day: Incredible Edible Herbs event ($10 a person; limited to first 20 registrants) in the Discovery Garden at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 will have a flea market and craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Booth space is $25. For information, call 409-945-8975 or 409-795-9994.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Galveston County Tax Assessor/Collector Cheryl Johnson, Tim Tietjens, Brandon Hill, and Dr. Matthew Hay, will be the guest speakers. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Lemonade Day Galveston County will host its Build a Stand... Spark a Dream event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Chalmers Hardware, 2002 Broadway in Galveston. Kits will be available for $25 for all registered young entrepreneurs. For information, visit lemonadeday.org/galveston-county or call 409-763-5326.
The Galveston Naval Museum is seeking volunteers for its annual spring work week set for Saturday through April 30 at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, contact Brian Abugel, brian.abugel@ cavallahistoricalfounda tion.org or 346-220-7827.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have a luncheon event for its members from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Port Bolivar Historic Lighthouse, state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach near ferry landing. Public is invited; cost is $20 per family to attend. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its installation of officers at noon Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. A crawfish boil will begin at 1 p.m. The public is welcome; members are encouraged to attend the installation. For information, call 409-763-2257.
Progressive Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Xavery Hutcherson and the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will be the guests. All are welcome. For information, call 409-771-4502.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its women ministry annual day at 2 p.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. The Rev. Louis Simpson and the St. John Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its April Artist Spotlight event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St., Suite 101 in Galveston. Dantrel Boone and Samson Adenugba will be featured. For information, visit niacultural.org.
The Victim’s Unit of the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate or need more information, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting artists entries for its spring juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. All artists are invited to participate. For rules, fees and prospectus, visit galvestonartleague.com. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
