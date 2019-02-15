Pictured are the 2018 finalists for the Galveston Youth Leadership Awards. The finalists were honored at a banquet at Moody Gardens. Pictured from left to right, front row, Beau Lobodin, Briana Vargas, Kelli Blackwell, Anna Bassett, and Maria Henriquez. Back row, left to right, Samantha Ojeda, Jaelon Clouser, Larnell Mitchell, Sage Walker, Emma Kitchel, Laura Mifflin, and Rianna Larios. The top three winners, Walker, Lobodin, and Ojeda were awarded cash prizes.