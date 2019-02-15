The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. James Tittle will present a program on estate planning. Annual dues are $8. Contact Beth Scully at bethscully57@gmail.com or 281-217-2409.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will sell dinner plates from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The menu will vary. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will present its Youth Night program at 7 p.m. Friday at Hopewell Baptist Church at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-771-9966 or 409-539-0311.
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo Las Vegas Night event will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at the Galveston County Fairgrounds on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit http://galvestoncountyfair.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s spring plant sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Jack Brooks Park (rodeo arena) on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be an informational presentation about plants for sale from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present its Birds of Moody Gardens program from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Visitor Center’s 4D Theater at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Program is free, but attendees must RSVP by visiting www.galves tonnaturetourism.org/winter-nature-program or call 409-789-8125.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
Authors Gini Brown and Leslie Watts will be signing copies of their book “Tuesday Night Love Letters” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Janet and the Texas Heartaches will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.