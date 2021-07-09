TODAY
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Melba Hamilton, from the St. Dominic’s Center, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Salvation Army Galveston County is inviting the public to its Lemonade Day fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Proceeds will go toward children activities. For information, call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through July 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Aquaponics” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday virtually. Master Gardener Robin Collins will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 33 registrants. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/horti culture/mgseminars.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-thru supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes, and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
MONDAY
Texas City Independent School District will have its laptop drop-off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through July 29 at its technology warehouse behind Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. A map on exact location can be found at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is Monday through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryan museum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays Monday through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galvestoncounty foodbank.org.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Monday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
TUESDAY
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Whale of a Time” for ages 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Texas City Independent School District will have a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Simpson Education Support Center at 1700 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. The board will review and receive public input for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funding plan. For information, call 409-916-0100.
WEDNESDAY
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Whale of a Time” for ages 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco- art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
ONGOING
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@ galvestonrrmuseum.org.
Jehovah’s Witnesses will have its annual convention virtually through Aug. 31 at jw.org. “Powerful by Faith!” is the theme. The pre-recorded convention will release new content weekly and is available in more than 500 languages. For information, email Dorian Gamble, doriangamble@rcmtool.org.
UPCOMING
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Shark Mania” for ages 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make photographic images (cyanotypes and lumens) without a camera from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $55; materials included. To sign up or get more information, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Bulls on Bolivar fundraising event will be July 17 at Festival Park at 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Bull riding will begin at noon and 6 p.m.; and a concert featuring Michael Farrell and Casey Chestnutt will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 5-12, and ages 4 and younger are free. For information and tickets, visit Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, or email pbvfd.bullsonbolivar@yahoo.com.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will host a free family picnic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 17 on the lawn of the mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Drummer Curt Gillins will perform. Take your own food and drinks. A limited supply of picnic blankets also will be available. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or www.galvestoncm.org.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual choir musical at 6 p.m. July 17; and its choir annual day program at 3 p.m. July 18 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All choirs and groups are invited to participate. The Rev. Donald Hewett will be the guest speaker July 18. For information, call the Rev. Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. The final camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the installation service for its new pastor, the Rev. Timmy L. Sykes at noon July 25 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Ternae T. Jordan Sr., pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will officiate the message and the installation. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Galveston County Youth Trailriders Coalition will have its fourth annual back to school supply drive giveaway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 at Highland Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque. Curbside pickup only. For information, call 409-354-1696 or 409-770-3831.
We R.O.C.K will have its annual back to school supplies giveaway from 9 a.m. until supplies are gone Aug. 7 at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. If you’d like to donate supplies or volunteer, email Kayla Barnett-Mansaray, sweetk7d3@gmail.com, or Roslyn Barnett, roslyn_brntt@yahoo.com.
