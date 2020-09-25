The Galveston Diaper Bank will have its Diaper Drive-Thru from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at the west entrance of Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston. No registration is required. For information, email galvestondiaper bank@gmail.com.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present its season opener “Fully Committed” at 8 p.m. today at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Performances, with limited in-person seating, as well as streams will be at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 10; there also will be two matinees at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 4. Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for seniors/students. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
SATURDAY
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Saturday at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have its rescheduled virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. The meeting will feature a mayoral and District 6 candidate forum. To join the meeting, enter ID: 824-5193-9372 and password: 705181. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. Saturday beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate High Holy Days at 7 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. to 7:34 p.m. Monday. For information, email ritual@shaarha shalom.org or call Cheryl Sigel, 432-202-4639.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 101-year anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday virtually via Facebook.com/McKinneyMUMC and www.mckinneyumc.net. The Rev. Michelle Hall, from Christ Church, of Sugar Land, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 10th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Roy Nickerson at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
New Hope Baptist Church will celebrate its 41st church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 5514 Ave. S in Galveston. The Rev. D. N. Benford and the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-256-3091.
TUESDAY
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will meet for a special called meeting via telephone and video at noon Tuesday. To join Zoom meeting, enter Meeting ID: 464-273-2536 with password: 115995; and, by phone, call 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
UPCOMING
Moody Mansion will host a multi-sponsor yard sale featuring items front its nonprofit partners from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Entertainment and refreshments also will be provided. Admission is free. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
The “We Stand in Unity & We March in Unity” March on Galveston event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 beginning at Menard Park, 28th and Seawall Boulevard. Afterward, there will be a platform program in front of The Wilbrydge Hall at 27th Street and Avenue L. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 9 through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRR museum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre will present “The Show Must Go On” Oct. 9 through Oct. 11 and Oct. 16 through Oct. 17 at The Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. For information, tickets and exact showtimes, visit www.bahbt.org or call 281-734-2838.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 via Zoom. James Bailey, Sen. Larry Taylor, and State Reps. Dennis Paul and Dr. Greg Bonnen will be the guest speakers. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
G. Lee Gallery will sponsor its eighth annual Brushes by the Beach Plein Air contest Oct. 14 through Nov. 8. Submission deadline is Nov. 8. For registration and information, visit www.gleegallery.net/Brushes-By-The-Beach-PleinAir.html or call 409-370-7350.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, visit gal vestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
ONGOING
Randalls will have its annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive kickoff during normal store hours Sunday through Oct. 10 at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. Patrons can purchase a virtual grocery bag for $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will accept donations to help hurricane victims from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 2 at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Items needed are cases of bottled water, canned goods, dry goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula and wipes, and paper goods. Cash donations also will be accepted. For information and what other items are needed, call 409-935-1100.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering free microchips for 500 pets from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Must call to set up appointment. Call 409-948-2485.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez, 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.