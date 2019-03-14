Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies late. High 74F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions late. Cooler. Low near 55F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.