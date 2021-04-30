The Ball High School Class of 1976 is accepting applications for its scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick through today. Ball High School seniors can apply in their counselors office or visit www.gisd.org/Page/11465.
The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have a bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out today in the lobby of Texas First Bank at 8128 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. If you’d like to donate money or baked goods, call JoAnn Robinson at 409-986-5036.
The Galveston County Master Gardener May Day Sale will be from noon today to noon Saturday virtually at https://store.galvestonmg.org. Browse online beginning today and schedule a curbside pickup time.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. During Ramadan, Taraweeh prayers will be available from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. through May 12. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
College of the Mainland will have its community grand open house at 3 p.m. today at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Attendees will get to tour the new learning spaces in the Steam Building. For information, visit com.edu or call Monique Sennet, 409-933-8438.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
Satori School will have its 40th annual BBQ & Silent Auction fundraiser virtually Saturday. Participants can preorder a whole brisket for $100; must pickup Saturday. Silent auction goes live Saturday and ends May 7. To register, visit fundraiser.bid/satori2021 and for information, email director@satorischool.net.
The city of Texas City and LULAC No. 255 will have its Cinco de Mayo parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The route will travel south down 21st Street and end at the Rotary Pavilion in Nessler Park in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5990.
Pine Drive Baptist Church will have its spring festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 705 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. There will be a car show, games, rides, entertainment, food and a silent auction. For information, call Troy Dewberry at 281-337-3413.
Meals on Wheels of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to help with its Water on Wheels distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To sign up, visit www.volunteerhou.org or call Lauren Lewis at 281-818-0855.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present its 25th annual Grand Kids Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the downtown Postoffice Street district from 20th to 23rd streets. Admission is free. For information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or call 800-821-1894.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net.
The 47th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and May 8 and May 9 in Galveston. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase tickets, visit galvestonhistory.org. For information, call 409-765-3424.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ceramic and Pottery Center at 900 state Highway 3 N. in League City. For information, visit www.saltgrasspotters.com or call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will have a food distribution event for those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Must register. If you’re in need or know someone who’s food insecure, sign up at www.henryaction.com.
The city of Galveston will conclude its annual clean-up initiative with a paper shredding opportunity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its inaugural salsa contest Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $15. Entry turn in time is 12:15 p.m. and judging begins at 12:30 p.m. Quesadillas also will be served for an $8 donation afterward. For information and time, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Friendswood Library will have its movie nights event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and June 5 (Casablanca) on a large inflatable screen in its common area of the library at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own chair if you like. Free and open to public. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call the Rev. Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847, or Jan Nickerson, 281-763-4512.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dance lessons from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its online auction fundraiser and gala, “The Song Goes On,” Monday through May 7 at www.bayareachorus.rallyup.com. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The city of League City is offering free virtual birding classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through May 17. To register, visit LeagueCity.com/birdingclasses. For information, call Sarah Greer Osborne, 281-554-1025.
TUESDAY
The Galveston County Health District and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will be administering the Moderna vaccine from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Compton Community Enrichment Center at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Registration is suggested, but not required. To register, call 409-938-2270. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will offer a garden glass workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a location TBD. Registration is $45 per person. Checks should be mailed to Judy Anderson, 726 Beachcomber, Houston, TX 77062. For information, email Fran Card, pelican way88@att.net.
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble, directed by Sparky Koerner, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Building Theatre at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Admission is free. Space is limited. Masks are required. For information, call 409-933-8347.
WEDNESDAY
The Friends of Moody Gardens will have its annual Gulf Coast Herb Fair and Luncheon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Frances Moody Ballroom of Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Chef Mary Bass will be the featured speaker at the luncheon. Tickets are $40 per person. Mail checks to Ellen Perry, 2903 Dominique Drive, Galveston, TX 77551. For information, email Fran Card at pelicanway88@att.net.
UPCOMING
The 2021 Texas Crab Festival will be from 6 p.m. to midnight May 7; 10 a.m. to midnight May 8; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 9 at Festival Park at 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Admission is $10 per person (ages 15 and younger free) May 7 and May 8; and free for everyone May 9. For information, visit txcrab festival.org or email info@texascrabfestival.org.
The city of League City police and firefighters will participate in the “Battle for Holden” fundraiser benefit at 1 p.m. May 8 at Challenger Columbia Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. All proceeds will benefit Holden James, a Clear Creek High School senior who was hurt during a football practice in December. Tickets are $8 per person. To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit league city.com/Calendar.aspx ?EID=11352.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will provide a free Community Ending The Silence presentation May 12. The presentation will help to start a conversation about mental health, warning signs and behaviors of mental health conditions and suicide, and how to reach out and respond to an individual facing challenges. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Butler Longhorn Museum will present a special evening with “The King” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 14 at 1220 Coryell St. in League City. Vince King will perform as Elvis. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for all others. For tickets and information, visit www.butlerlong hornmuseum.com or call 281-332-1393.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will collaborate with MYS Consulting to provide a free Young Adult Anxiety webinar May 21. For information and to sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Composting” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 21 virtually. Master Gardener Jim Gilliam will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. May 29 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1ne HopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. May 30 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay/Houston; and at 7 p.m. May 31 at Dickinson First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Vietnam Veterans of America No. 685 will have its annual watchfire Memorial Day program at 6 p.m. May 30 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
