TODAY
Prekindergarten and kindergarten registration in the Clear Creek Independent School District for the 2022-23 school year will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. through Friday by appointment only. To register, visit ccisd.net/enroll; and for a complete listing of qualifications and information, visit ccisd.net/prek.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon today at the in the Owner’s Club room on the third floor of the Diamond Beach Condominiums, 10327 FM 3005 in Galveston. Fellowship begins at 11 a.m. There will be door prizes. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. today at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, call 409-684-5940.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston County Tax Office will offer its Effectively Protest Value Class at 6 p.m. today at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its men’s doubles program at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Hitchcock Independent School District Board of Trustees will have a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at 7801 Neville Ave. in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit hitchcockisd.org.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Baptist Ministers’ Association of Galveston County will have its spring revival nightly at 7 p.m. today through Thursday at West Point Baptist Church, 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Dennis C. Jones, pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Houston, will be the evangelist. For information, email Eva Tillmon, sistert0806@gmail.com.
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will perform live in concert at 7:30 p.m. today in the school’s Learning Resource Center, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-771-7683.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
UPCOMING
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will present “Awake in the Dark” by Hollis Hammonds and poet Sasha West weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There also will be an artist talk at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Free and open to the public. For information, visit com.edu.
The Friendswood Gathering for the National Day of Prayer will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the pavilion at Stevenson Park, 901 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Exalt the Lord who has established us” is the theme. For information, email steve.n.martin@sbcglobal.net or call 832-607-1734.
Independence Village will have its Mad Hatters Fashion Show & Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Tickets are $75 and $100 for runway seats. For information, visit ivillagetexascity.org or call Judy Slocumb, 281-844-1891, or Susan Bailey, 832-692-7525.
The #WeStandWithUkraine fundraiser will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Galveston Island Brewery, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call 832-970-2344.
First Christian Church will have its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Household items, toys, clothes, baked goods and more will be available. For information, call 409-945-2241.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and Crenshaw Environmental Science Magnet team will have its second annual Young Gardeners Program Garden Market from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 416 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com/ygp-crenshaw-market or email Casey McAuliffe, info@gofarmersmarket.com.
Choose to Dream will have its free Mother/Daughter Line Dance event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. There will be door prizes; donations will be accepted. For information, email Loreal Hunter, elevatenstyle@yahoo.com, or call the park at 409-797-3700.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysister skeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its Home Fruit Growers Tours from 9 a.m. to noon May 14 at 5202 Highland Road in Santa Fe; 4102 Main St. in La Marque; and 6309 Ave. U in Dickinson. No registration required; rain or shine. For information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Mainland Express will have registration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 14 at the technical building at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For boys ages 5-12; and ages 5-13 for girls. For information, call Willie Holmes, 409-771-0261, or Durkelyn Haynes, 409-939-8781.
Texas City Independent School District is seeking community members to join its Community Facilities Advisory Committee to review plans for its 10-year plan for district facilities. Meetings will be held from May through August. For information, contact Melissa Tortorici, mtortorici@tcisd.org or 409-916-0114.
The Galveston College Community Chorale will celebrate its 50th anniversary spring concert “Nature Sings” at 4 p.m. May 15 at Moody United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, email Michael Gilbert, mgilbert@gc.edu.
May 16 is the deadline to call to schedule protest meeting, mail protest form or file online protest for property taxes at the Galveston Central Appraisal District. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
The Galveston chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have its third annual Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon at noon May 21 in the ballroom of the Island Hilton Hotel, 5500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase, visit gamma-pi-lambda.com or call Darrell Brightmon, 713-562-1068, or Hank Thierry, 409-771-4470.
