HAPPY BIRTHDAY Robert Dostal, Stefanie Rodriguez, A’zha Edmond, Christopher Jerome Lewis, Victoria Long, Steven Carroll, David Hernandez, Brian Lepo, Sandra Low, Robert Stronmen, Pauline G. Sellers, Betty Octavia Brown, Chantea Watkins Palmer, Josh Williams, Roberta Gamble and Vera Williams.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Manuel and Olivia Rodriguez, celebrating 34 years; Ronald and LaTonya Allen, celebrating 19 years; and Alan and Mandy Paul, celebrating two years of marriage.
