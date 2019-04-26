The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Volunteer Deputy Registrar class will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Commissioners Courtroom at the old Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St. in Galveston. Must be 18 and older. To renew your VDR, visit www.galcotax.com. For information, call 409-766-2280.
The American Legion Sons of Post No. 554 will host a dinner (to be determined) at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its 16th annual Wine & Roses/Taste of Town Gala from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 4132 E. 27th St. in Dickinson. Tickets at the door will be $40. For information, email dhs@dickinson.tx.us or call 281-534-4367.
The Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will have its fifth annual Trailblazer Award scholarship banquet at 7 p.m. Friday in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25. The Rev. Amos Sowell will be the speaker. For information, call 409-256-3208 or 409-692-1081.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the chapel at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston. Devon Noel Lee, of Family History Fanatics, will discuss methods for organizing research and managing trees. Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Sea Isle Planters Bunch will have its annual rummage, bake and jewelry sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Pines Pavilion at 4100 Mason St. in Galveston. For information, call Diana Goggans at 281-705-1070.
The Bay Area Council of Boy Scouts of America will host its Scout-O-Rama from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds at 901 S. Downing St. in Angleton. Admission is $15 for ages 6 and older and $5 for ages 5 and younger. For information, visit www.bacbsa.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have its annual crawfish boil at 11 a.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Crawfish will be $7 per pound or $18 per flat (three pounds). For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
Author Clay Coppedge will be signing copies of his book “Texas Singularities: Prairie Dog Lawyers, Peg Leg Stage Robberies & Mysterious Malakoff Men” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. Fab Five (Beatles tribute band) will perform. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its spring competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For local artists ages 15 and older. For information, fees and prospectus, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its community market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, contact Capt. Jennifer Jones at jennifer.jones@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-996-9474.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted between May 28 through June 7. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-7722.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friend swood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
