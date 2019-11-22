The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Friar Peter Walters, from Medellin, Columbia, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Audubon and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have a birding field trip at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Attendees should meet in the parking lot across from Rosenberg Library on the corner of 23rd and Sealy streets. Visit www.GalvestonNatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its annual Thanksgiving food basket raffle and bake sale from 9 a.m. until all gone Saturday at Arlan’s Market, 515 Market St., in Galveston. For information, call Alice Kenney, 409-986-5717.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its 48th annual Holiday Gift Shop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, call Nancy Heard, 409-948-8497 or 409-771-5697.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present “The Great Pepper Extravaganza” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Art League will offer a beaded bracelet workshop from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Anita Laffey will lead the class. Registration is $35 and includes supplies. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
Author Whitney Vandiver will be signing copies of her book “Oleanders in June” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Dickinson-Bay Area Unit No. 6280 of the NAACP will have its annual Freedom Fund banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday at Landry’s Restaurant on the Kemah Boardwalk. Sam Collins will be the theme speaker. Tickets are $45 per person or $500 for a table of 10. For tickets and information, visit www.naacpdba.com, or email ladynovice62@aol.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Jon Tejano DJ play a variety of music from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Family Medicine department will feed the homeless and hungry Thursday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St., in Galveston. Donations will be accepted through Friday. To make a donation or get more information, visit www.comgalveston.com, or call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. Dine-in only. Call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck dinner at noon Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will serve a Thanksgiving dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 3029 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are invited. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is recruiting men and women to call high school boys and girls games in Galveston County through Nov. 30. No experience required. Free training classes will be provided. Must be 18 and older. For information, call George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317, or Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is accepting registration for its fifth annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at casagalveston.org/walk. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Rotary Pavilion at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-572-2552, Ext. 1.
Registration is open for the Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission’s annual Christmas Lights Contest through Dec. 9. Residents of La Marque are encouraged to register and/or nominate neighbors for festive décor at beautiful.cityoflamarque.org. Winners will be announced Dec. 17.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.