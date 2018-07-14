Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Christmas in July Arts, Crafts & Antiques Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Clear Lake Park at 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Admission is free. For information, call 281-326-2955.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston Art League will offer an art workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Master teacher, Bruce Williamson, will present “Still Life in Oil/Acrylic.” Registration is $65 (must take your own canvas, paints and brushes). To register, visit galvestonartleague.com/workshops.html or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. today at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. today at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will have a barbecue sandwich sale fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in the parking lot at 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. Prices will vary. For information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Irises for the Gulf Coast Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Sea Star Base Galveston is inviting students ages 14 and older to join its Community Sailing Program, which will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 7409 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-752-2560.
Author Cecily A. Storm will be signing copies of her book “Little Peeper the Penguin” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
