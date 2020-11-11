Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Greater Mount Gilead Baptist Church will have a coat drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Thursday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Donations of gently-worn or new coats will be accepted. For information, call 346-804-3468 or 409-526-7035.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. today through Sunday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon today virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.face book.com/galveston rotary.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a free dinner for all veterans at 6 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Dinner is $10 for all others. For information, call 409-762-4041 after 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
The State of Texas will offer free drive-up/walk-up COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station No. 1, 823 26th St. in Galveston. Must take a photo ID and wear a mask. Island residency isn’t required. No appointment is necessary.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its rescheduled 13th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. Judi Holler will be the keynote speaker. To register and purchase tickets/sponsorship, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com/womens-conference or call 409-763-5326.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Mary Margaret Mann will be the guest speaker. There also will be a Thanksgiving luncheon afterward, so take a dessert to share. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorene nieto@yahoo.com, or Sandra Meyer, smeyer1322@gmail.com.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will host its “it’s 5 o’clock Somewhere!” online auction daily at 5 p.m. Thursday through Nov. 19 at www.TCLMchamber.com/online-auction. For information, email lorrie@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
FRIDAY
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Friar Clint Ressler, from St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present the classic science fiction radio drama “The Invisible Man” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. To gain access to the link to listen, email Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu with preferred performance date. For information, call Lacy at 409-944-1398.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 8 p.m. Friday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 12 (no show on Nov. 21 and Thanksgiving Day). There also will be a 2:30 p.m. matinee Nov. 22. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 12 at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
SATURDAY
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Face masks are required. For information, call 409-945-2241.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual Fall Haul event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Proof of residency is required. Paper shredding will be offered until noon. For information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/383/Fall-Haul-November.
The ADA Women’s Recovery Center will have its “Journey to Recovery — A Walk with ADA” event beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The group will walk east to 39th Street and back to 45th Street. Water and snacks will be provided. For information, visit www.adawomenscenter.org or call 409-763-5516.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ceramic and Pottery Center, 900 state Highway 3 N. in League City. For information, call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993, or visit www.saltgrasspotters.com.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its “Tis the Season” Craft Fair and Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the city of Jamaica Beach Park and Pavilion at 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email Jerry Banner, gbann51@gmail.com for an application.
Author Gina Hooten will do a pop-up book signing of her short story “Emigrant’s Song” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St. Suite 107-B in Galveston. For information, call 409-370-7350.
Local historian, Sam Collins III, will present “The Hidden History of African American Texans” at noon Saturday at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The life of Jessie McGuire Dent will be discussed. For information and to register for free, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-497-4209.
SUNDAY
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 24th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. “In This Place” is the theme. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple and gold. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
