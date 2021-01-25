HAPPY BIRTHDAY Alec Lozano, Marvin Palomares, Doria Garza, Sam Davison and Wendy Torres.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY John and Ellen Smecca, celebrating 50 years of marriage.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 25, 2021 @ 4:30 pm
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
