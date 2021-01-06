HAPPY BIRTHDAY Roosevelt Taylor, Mary Giles Bobino, Robert Gamble, Marjorie Anderson Paul, Charlene Carter, Dwaynette Dwyer, Ebony Countee, Carol Dillon Goswick, Jessie Davis, Keith Dickereson, Harsh Veer, Virginia Sias-Woodard, Thomas Mahoney, Monica Leigh-Green, Felicia Ervin, Vina Miller and Iva Mouton.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
