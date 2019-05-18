The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its community market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. If you’d like to participate, contact Capt. Jennifer Jones at jennifer.jones@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-996-9474.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.san jacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott at 9550 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Michael Ruiz and local realtors will be the guest speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its free Home Fruit Growers Tour from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at various sites across Galveston County. The “All About Louisiana Irises” class will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The second annual Ennis Williams Scholarship Luncheon will be at noon Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, call Leonce “Hank” Thierry at 409-771-4470 or visit www.gamma-pi-lambda.com.
Author Bartee Haile will be signing copies of his book “Texas Entertainers: Lone Stars in Profile” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Janet and the Texas Heartaches will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Country Music Saturday event from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
