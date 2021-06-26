TODAY
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop teaching how to transform a gourd into a penguin from 9 a.m. to noon today at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $40. To sign up or get more information, visit www.GalvestonAr tLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Friends of the Hitchcock Public Library will conclude its summer book and rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will have its drive-thru BBQ sandwich sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot of La Marque High School at 300 Vauthier Road in La Marque. The cost is $12, which includes sandwich, chips and a soda. For information, call Constable Derreck Rose at 409-739-5665.
The third annual DadFest car show and concert fundraiser, sponsored by Man-Up, will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at New Life Community Church at 1329 Ross St. in La Marque. For information, contact Calvin Lettries, calvinlettries@yahoo.com or 832-888-9341.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Kevin D. Sanders with a pre-anniversary service at 8 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Revs. LaTaron Green, and Rev. William Randall Jr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-939-4529.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through July 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will host “Saddle up with GOFM” from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galves toncountyfoodbank.org.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through July 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
Rosenberg Library’s adult department will present “Using Your Field Guide” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Kristine Rivers, of Birding for Fun, will lead the presentation. Space is limited. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Friendswood Public Library will have its virtual adult trivia night at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To register and get Zoom link, email reflib@friendswood.com or call 281-482-7135 and press menu option two.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams through Monday. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalveston.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
TUESDAY
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.