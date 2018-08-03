The Boys & Girls Club will be accepting after-school registration from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 10 at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17 (birth certificate must be provided for ages 6 and 7). For information, call 409-763-2227.
Accelerated Resolution Therapy International will offer its proven PTSD therapy training event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Sunday at the Lone Survivor Foundation’s Bolivar Retreat Center at 949 Surfside Drive in Crystal Beach. Registration is free. For information, call Harry Hammel at 443-880-8877.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. The Wild Texas Band will perform. No cover charge. For information, call 281-337-4952.
UPCOMING
Raffle tickets for the third annual CASA’s for CASA Playhouse Raffle are available through Saturday at Baybrook Mall in Friendswood. Tickets are $5 each. For information, visit www.CASAgalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Galveston Art League will present a photography workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Ruth Burke will be the presenter. Registration is $60. To RSVP, visit galveston artleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center will have its open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call Carol Gaylord at 409-218-7129.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Aug. 18 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-ar ea-turning-point/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.