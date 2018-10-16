The Kiwanis Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at The Meridian Retirement Community, 2228 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Visit www.galvestonkiwanis.com.
Seeding Galveston’s weekly farm stand market will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Fresh produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. Attendees can visit with the goats and chickens too. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will be accepting registration for its annual Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday at 601 51st St. in Galveston. For parents with children ages 12 and younger. For qualifications, visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westhaven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. Call Clara Scott, 409-948-2969.
The Boys & Girls Club will have free fall registration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Line Dance Exercise Group meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. No previous experience is needed. Classes are free. Call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its meet the candidates luncheon at 11 a.m. today in the Sam Houston Room of The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. Tickets are $25. Take a book to exchange. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net.
The Dickinson Rotary Club will meet at noon Wednesdays in the board room at the Dickinson Independent School District’s Educational Support Center, 2218 FM 517 E., in Dickinson until further notice. Contact Tom Cassano, tacsrtx1946@hotmail.com or 281-989-3279.
The Galveston Rotary Club will meet at noon Wednesdays at Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive, in Galveston. For information, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
Blessings-n-Bargains Resale Shop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 505 and 507 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Household items, clothing, small appliances, and more are available. Call 409-771-9511.
The Mainland Retired Teachers Association will meet at 12:30 p.m. today in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Kathryn Holmes, from CASA of Galveston County, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 281-486-0748.
The city of League City offers free ballroom dancing from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. All are welcome to participate ($25 activity membership card is required for nonresidents; and for residents ages 55 and younger, check with city officials for fee, 281-554-1180). Lessons will not be provided. No partner is required. For information, email nevabill@gmail.com.
The Dickinson Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Weigh-ins will start at 6 p.m. The first meeting is free. Call Amy McReynolds, 832-802-3191, or Brenda Traweek, 713-380-8115.
The Galveston Propeller Club will have its fried catfish/shrimp and chicken strips all-you-can-eat dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Tickets are $40 for adults or $30 for students. To RSVP, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Bayside Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. to eat and then have its meeting at 7:30 p.m. today at Noah’s Ark in the Lions Den, 4438 Blvd., in Bacliff. Visitors are welcome. Call 281-242-5777 or 281-802-0877.
Cub Scout Troop No. 120 (Webelos) will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2702 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. New members are welcome. For information, call 409-762-4884.
