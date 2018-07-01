The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. today at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through July 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Today is the deadline to sign up for Sea Star Base Galveston’s Maritime Camp, which will be July 29 through Aug. 3 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. For ages 14-18. Space is limited to 30 students. To sign up, visit www.ssbgalveston.org or call 409-572-2560.
UPCOMING
The League City Fireworks Extravaganza will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex at 1251 League City Parkway in League City. Admission is free. Take your own lawn chairs and blankets. Coolers also are welcome. For information, call 281-554-1025.
The Galveston Beach Band will present its free summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 14 at the Sealy Pavilion at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. A special Fourth of July presentation will take place Tuesday. A children’s parade will take place at each concert. For information, visit www.galveston beachband.org.
The Pilot Club of Dickinson will have its annual Fourth of July parade at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The parade will begin at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 4613 state Highway 3 and end at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Dickinson. There also will be a costume/bike/wagon contest. Registration begins at 8 a.m. For information, call Sandy McDermott, 281-534-2871 or 281-543-5780.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will have its inaugural Fourth of July Children’s Bicycle Parade at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The parade will begin at Alamo Gym on the corner of Warpath and state Highway 6 and will end at Joe Tambrella Park by the Mae S. Bruce Library where there will be a celebration after the parade until noon. All ages welcome to participate. To sign up to participate, call 409-789-6351.
The 20th annual League City Citizen Appreciation Day and Teddy Bear Parade will be Wednesday. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and start at the League City Historical Society at 210 N. Kansas St., and run along Second Avenue to League Park at 200 N. Park Ave. in League City. After the parade, the appreciation day event will take place, which will include a petting zoo, live entertainment, face painting, and moonwalks, and will end at 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 281-554-1025.
The Galveston Island Fourth of July Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The parade starts on 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will end at 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard. A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. To sign up to participate, visit www.GalvestonParades.com.
There will be a barbecue benefit for Walter Whiteman from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at The Elks Lodge at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. A $10 donation per plate is asked. There also will be a cake and live auction, music, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing. For information and tickets, call Leslie Borsellino, 409-739-1491.
The Christmas in July Arts, Crafts & Antiques Market will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 13 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14 at Clear Lake Park at 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Admission is free. For information, call 281-326-2955.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Irises for the Gulf Coast Garden” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 14 at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
July 15 is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “A Homeowner’s Guide to Weed Control” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 17 at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The sixth annual Ohana Surf Dogs competition will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 21 on the beach at 27th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For registration information, visit www.ohanasurfandskate.com or call 409-740-1919.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its annual Casino for a Cause event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 21 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.rccgc.org/casinoforacause or contact Kim Dimmett, kdimmett@rccgc.org or 409-443-0521.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Arranging Fresh and Artificial Flowers” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 28 at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Take your own vase for hands-on arranging. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Houston Children’s Chorus’s annual Galveston Project Summer Pops Concert will be at 5 p.m. July 29 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral at 2128 Church St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.houston children.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Aug. 18 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-ar ea-turning-point/donate.
