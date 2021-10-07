TODAY
There will be a vaccination clinic available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Influenza, TDAP, Shingrix, Meningococcal Meningitis and COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Must sign up. To sign up, email Joyce Landry, jlandry@gc.edu.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg- library.org.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. today. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Richard A. Johnson III will discuss critical race theory. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Must make an appointment. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 601 51st St. in Galveston. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvationarmy galvestoncounty.org.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Helen Hall Library will have its Dice & Dimensions event for ages 12-18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
Helen Hall Library will have its Family STEAM event for all ages from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. A variety of STEAM-related activities will be offered. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The League City Chamber of Commerce will have its Taste of the Bay event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Must be 21 and older to attend. Tickets are $40 per person for the online event, or $50 per person for the in-person event. For information and tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston Reads will have its professors discussion panel at 7 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. “Where We Come From” by Oscar Cásares is the 2021 selection. For information, visit galvestonreads.org.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Fall Favorite Vegetables” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Gene Speller will teach the class. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Barktoberfest event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive in Kemah. Admission is free. For information, visit bayareapetadoptions.org/barktoberfest.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The 37th annual Galveston Island Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a $4 donation is asked per person. For information, visit galvestongreek festival.com.
Oktoberfest by the Bay will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Memorial First Church, 2029 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be live music, beverages, food, craft vendors, a silent auction and children’s games. For information, visit mem1.org or call 409-945-4052.
The Celebration Seabrook Music & Art Fest by the Bay will be from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Meador Park, 2400 Hammer St. in Seabrook. For information, visit celebrationseabrook.com.
Clean Galveston will have its 29th annual Walk-A-Bout “A Treasure Hunt Through Galveston Island’s Downtown/Strand District” event from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Galveston. Participants will meet up at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. in Galveston. A donation of $50 per walker is asked. For tickets and information, visit cleangalveston.org/events.html.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its Red, White and Blue Stampede fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Benefit tickets are $100 each, which includes a seafood dinner, a live band and four chances in a raffle to win cash prizes. Additional tickets are $15 each. For information, call 409-682-2521.
Central Christian Church will have its second annual Blessings of the Animals from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier. Boy Scout Pack No. 124 will assist in the festivities. Donations of food, blankets and towels for pets also are asked. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
Randalls will have its “Fall Into Christmas” food drive during normal store hours Sunday through Oct. 16 at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Central Christian Church will host an Italian cuisine community luncheon after its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Must RSVP by Friday. The church also will be honoring its pastor, the Rev. Tim Schomp. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center has rescheduled its “Red, White, And Do” Gala to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday virtually. The event will include a silent and live auction. Silent auction opens for bidding Tuesday at milewisctr.org. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its fall plant sale from noon Oct. 15 to noon Oct. 16 virtually. Browsing will begin Friday. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its 35th annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway in Texas City. To sign up, call Alice Teeler, 409-763-4638 or visit mentorsgc.org and click on the events tab.
The Hitchcock Class of 1970 will have its class reunion Nov. 6 at The Hidden Palms, 3706 Ave. E1/2 in Santa Fe. Registration ends Oct. 15. For information, call Frank Tax, 713-408-0563.
The Brushes By the Beach Plein Air Art Contest will be from Oct. 16 through Nov. 8 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B in Galveston. For artists ages 16 and older. For registration information, visit gleegallery.net/brushes-by-the-beach-pleinair or call 409-370-7350.
The city of La Marque’s Bayou Fest will be Oct. 16 at the Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. For information, visit lamarquebayoufest.com or call 409-938-9255.
The 38th annual CountryFest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email alders gatebazaar@comcast.net.
Eleanore Wuhrich will lead a workshop on turning gourds into mini-houses from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $35. To sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com. For information, email gallery2117A@gmail.com.
The 24th annual ARToberFEST will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 on Postoffice Street between 21st and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older; and free for ages 12 and younger. For information/tickets, visit artoberfest.com, or call Sarah Piel, 409-770-5066 or 800-821-1894.
Author Susan McCauley will be signing copies of her book “Ghost Hunters: Spirit Fire” from noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Pirates & Ghosts, 2313 Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact McCauley, sbmccauleyauthor@gmail.com or 703-307-0998.
Holy Family Catholic School will have its fall festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Raffle, silent and live auction items are needed, as well as sponsors. If you’d like to help, email hfcgalvfallfestival@gmail.com or call 409-765-6607. For information, call Jennie Latham or Candice Webber, 409-370-9736.
Independence Village will have its “A Ghostly Gala” fundraiser event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must RSVP by Oct. 15 by contacting Susan Bailey, txrealtor susan@comcast.net or 832-692-7525.
The 39th annual Island Oktoberfest will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 22; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23; and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Genteel Junque sale from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 (members preview sale); and open to the public from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at The Depot on Market, 3304 Market St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonhistory.org, or call Nick Barbee, 409-765-3457.
