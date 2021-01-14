HAPPY BIRTHDAY Karen Kershaw, Carroll Hecklinger, Bernardo Mendez, Christina Benson, Sheryl Caldwell, Krystal Little, Emmanuel Shaw, Lorenzo Shaw Jr., Aleshea Ward, Jaime Guillory and Mia Guillen.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- US passing through socialism on way to communism
- Democrats cheated to win the presidential election
- Galveston County declares itself a Second Amendment sanctuary
- Texas House must impeach seditious AG Ken Paxton
- As vaccine net widened, UTMB rushed to find recipients
- Luxury complex prepares for move-ins; Panda Express talks opening; development deals with window shortage
- COVID drove major changes in Galveston County churches, finances
- Two shot, one killed, two arrested in La Marque, police say
- Question of the Week: Should President Donald Trump be removed from office before Jan. 20?
- Galveston County shorted on vaccines as state shifts supply
Collections
Commented
- Democrats cheated to win the presidential election (237)
- Inauguration Day can't come soon enough (172)
- Randy Weber has done nothing except abet sedition (103)
- Every day Trump lingers, America suffers and weakens (99)
- Randy Weber just doesn't care about District 14 (76)
- Texas House must impeach seditious AG Ken Paxton (75)
- US passing through socialism on way to communism (61)
- 2020 election riddled with claims of voter fraud (60)
- Drag performers miss the stage, crowds in new socially distant reality (58)
- Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol (56)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.