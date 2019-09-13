The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will have its second annual “Food for Thought” event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., in League City. The all-you-can-eat event will feature over 30 different dishes. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase or get more information, contact Fay Picard, faypicard@gmail.com or 281-507-0928.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Bay Orchid Society will have its annual show and sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston. For information, visit galvestonbayorchidsociety.org.
Galveston Art League will have a papier-mache workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For registration information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com (click on workshops). For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 832-752-3280.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Kitchen Gardening” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. Beatles tribute band, The Fab Five, will perform. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Ninth District Coffee Tour at 4 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
