TODAY
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The La Marque High School class of 2022 will host a spirit night fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Jersey Mikes Subs, 6608 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. The restaurant will donate 15 percent of proceeds to the class. For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Sons of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a dinner at 6 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The city of Texas City will have its eighth annual breast cancer awareness 5K walk/run Saturday starting at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The Kids K walk/run will begin at 8 a.m.; and the 5K walk/run will begin at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $15 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 4-12 and is available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Friday at the Lowry Fitness Center, 1900 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
Hope Lutheran Church will have its Hopefest 2021 event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There will be a craft fair, a silent auction, plant sale, games, food and more. For information, call 281-482-7943.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Blueberries” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Robert Marshall will teach the class. Limited to 32 registrants. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Children’s Museum will present its third annual DaVinci Day event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. For tickets, visit galvestoncm.org.
Grace Episcopal Church will have a silent auction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and a chili supper from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Jinkins Hall on the corner of 36th Street and Avenue K in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person for the supper. For information, call 409-762-9676.
Let’s Dance will have its “Best of Times” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $10 per person. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
UPCOMING
Randalls will have its “Fall Into Christmas” food drive during normal store hours Sunday through Oct. 16 at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. All proceeds will benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will observe Women Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Minister Evelyn Dalton will be the speaker Sunday. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 787 will be selling a spaghetti and meatball dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Plates are $10 each. For information, call 409-762-2112.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Blessings of the Animals event at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. Live music, free snow cones and games for children will be available. Donations of pet food will be accepted. All pets should be on a leash or in a crate. For information, call 409-765-6317.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will kick off its 35th annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser Monday virtually. The in-person bowling event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway in Texas City. To sign up, call Alice Teeler, 409-763-4638 or visit mentorsgc.org and click on the events tab.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 601 51st St. in Galveston. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
Friendswood High School will host an ALS Association fundraiser at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Henry Winston Stadium, 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood. Various student organizations will participate in an ice bucket challenge to help raise funds and awareness. For information, call 281-482-1267, Ext. 6613.
There will be a vaccination clinic available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Influenza, TDAP, Shingrix, Meningococcal Meningitis and COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Must sign up. To sign up, email Joyce Landry, jlandry@gc.edu.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
The 37th annual Galveston Island Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a $4 donation is asked per person. For information, visit galvestongreek festival.com.
Oktoberfest by the Bay will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Memorial First Church, 2029 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be live music, beverages, food, craft vendors, a silent auction and children’s games. For information, visit mem1.org or call 409-945-4052.
Clean Galveston will have its 29th annual Walk-A-Bout “A Treasure Hunt Through Galveston Island’s Downtown/Strand District” event from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Galveston. Participants will meet up at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. in Galveston. A donation of $50 per walker is asked. For tickets and information, visit cleangalveston.org/events.html.
Central Christian Church will have its second annual Blessings of the Animals from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Pets should be on a leash or in a carrier. Boy Scout Pack No. 124 will assist in the festivities. Donations of food, blankets and towels for pets also are asked. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center has rescheduled its “Red, White And Do” Gala to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 virtually. The event will include a silent and live auction. Silent auction opens for bidding Tuesday at milewisctr.org. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its fall plant sale from noon Oct. 15 to noon Oct. 16 virtually. Browsing will begin Oct. 8. Online store can be found at store.galvestonmg.org. For information, call 281-309-5065.
The Hitchcock Class of 1970 will have its class reunion Nov. 6 at The Hidden Palms, 3706 Ave. E1/2 in Santa Fe. Registration ends Oct. 15. For information, call Frank Tax, 713-408-0563.
The Brushes By the Beach Plein Air Art Contest will be from Oct. 16 through Nov. 8 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B in Galveston. For artists ages 16 and older. For registration information, visit gleegallery.net/brushes-by-the-beach-pleinair or call 409-370-7350.
The city of La Marque’s Bayou Fest will be Oct. 16 at the Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. For information, visit lamarquebayoufest.com or call 409-938-9255.
The 38th annual CountryFest Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, email aldersgate bazaar@comcast.net.
Eleanore Wuhrich will lead a workshop on turning gourds into mini-houses from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $35. To sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com. For information, email gallery2117A@gmail.com.
The 24th annual ARToberFEST will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 on Postoffice Street between 21st and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older; and free for ages 12 and younger. For information/tickets, visit artoberfest.com, or call Sarah Piel, 409-770-5066 or 800-821-1894.
Holy Family Catholic School will have its fall festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Raffle, silent and live auction items are needed, as well as sponsors. If you’d like to help, email hfcgalvfallfestival@gmail.com or call 409-765-6607. For information, call Jennie Latham or Candice Webber, 409-370-9736.
Independence Village will have its “A Ghostly Gala” fundraiser event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must RSVP by Oct. 15 by contacting Susan Bailey, txrealtor susan@comcast.net or 832-692-7525.
The 39th annual Island Oktoberfest will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 22; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23; and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its Bike Around the Bay event Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org or contact Nikki Annan, nannan@galvbay.org or 832-536-2264.
The Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance will have its Butterfly Release Ceremony at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Dr. Todd Masel, director of the epilepsy program at the University of Texas Medical Branch, will be the guest speaker. Event is free, but registration is required. For information, visit gceatx.org/events or call 409-207-7768.
The 18th annual Yawl Ketch The Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual fall barbecue cook-off Oct. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration is $150 per spot. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Hallelujah Harvest from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.