The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. today at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Friendswood Volunteer Fire Dept. and EMS will have an open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit friendswoodvfd.com or call 281-996-3360.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Texas City Civic Club will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Rigo’s Café at 902 6th St. N. in Texas City. Warren Nichols, president of College of the Mainland, will be the guest speaker. Visitors are welcome. For information, call 409-945-2200.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will be accepting registration for its annual Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and Oct. 15 through Oct. 18 at 601 51st St. in Galveston. For parents with children ages 12 and younger. For qualifications, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org.
The Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will host a voter registration drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at St. Vincent’s House at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for mid-term elections. For information, call Lorraine Hunter-Simpson at 936-662-1846.
The Galveston County Progressive Women’s Coalition will have an awards ceremony and fundraiser celebrating 100 Years of Women Voting in Texas at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Duo Winery & Cider Co. at 2150-A Dickinson Ave. in Dickinson. Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the door. For tickets and information, email Heidi Gordon at tdwofgc@gmail.com.
The Short Term Rental Owners Association will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Compass Room at Olympia Grill at Pier 21, 21st Street at Harborside Drive, in Galveston. Anyone who owns or has an interest in vacation rentals is welcome. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. RSVP required. For information or to RSVP, contact Mary Branum, mbranum1@hotmail.com or 281-433-2945.
The Bryan Museum will conclude its YEEHAW! Cowboy Culture Series with “The True History of Cowboys,” presented by “Cowboy Mike” Grauer from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-220-3255.
Independence Village will have its annual gala “Music to our Ears” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For tickets and information, visit www.independence-village.org or call 409-935-4335.
The 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Stewart Beach in Galveston. To sign up, visit alz.org/walk. For information, call 409-741-2538.
The Dickinson Art in the Park artist fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the city hall of Dickinson at 4403 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Admission is free. Proceeds will benefit the Dickinson Art Guild. For information, call 281-460-1662.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class Backyard Citrus from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Favorite Fall Vegetables, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and its fall plant sale overview will be from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Jamaica Beach Fall Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jamaica Beach Park at 16721 Jolly Roger and Bob Smith roads in Jamaica Beach. For information, contact Summer Bloom at bloombythesea@att.net or 512-589-1535.
The inaugural DaVinci Day at The Galveston Children’s Museum will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $3 for members, $7 for non-members, and free for ages 2 and younger. For information, call 409-572-2544.
The 45th annual Space Center Rotary Shrimporee will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Clear Lake Park’s Landolt Pavilion at 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Admission is free. Tickets for food are $20 per person. For tickets and information, email blueeye26@aol.com.
The Clear Lake Shores Civic Club will have its Barktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jarboe Bayou Park at 815 Birch Road in Clear Lake Shores. For information, visit clscivicclub.com/barktoberfest or call Jennifer Maxwell at 832-498-8187.
The 35th annual Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. A $2 donation per person is asked for admission. Concessions also will be sold. For information, visit www.galvestongreek festival.com or call 409-762-7591.
The 1867 Settlement Committee will celebrate its eighth annual western event from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bell Drive Historic District at 117 Bell Drive in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Vera Bell Gary at 409-935-5219, or 409-939-1222 if you’d like to participate.
Stewart & 89th Self-Storage and Tin Cup Caddy Shack will have its inaugural BBQ Cook-off & Raffle from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 8901 Stewart Road in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. There also will be a raffle at 3 p.m. For tickets, cook-off sign up and information, call 409-741-2224.
The Sally B. Wallace Preservation Awards appreciation and special awards recognition event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Eaton Chapel at 2216 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free with complimentary beer and wine. Visit www.galves tonhistory.org or call 409-765-3404.
The Galveston Elks Lodge will have its Elks Stampede Gala & Seafood Dinner event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. For tickets and information, call Sylvia Salinas at 409-771-9121.
CASA of Galveston County is accepting registration for its annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes fundraiser through Nov. 21 at casagalveston.org/walk. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 on the grounds of the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $20.
