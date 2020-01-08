HAPPY BIRTHDAY Marilyn Cooper, Angela D. Williams Wright, Leslie Richardson, Camesha Jiles, Rosetta Johnson, Carlencia Gray, Rashunn Washington, Garadol Lozano, Renee Templer, Janell Mills, Lyndsey Hopkins, Gerardo Lozano and Gregory Hopkins Sr.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Mary Jean Edmond, Robert Gamble, Kenneth Edmond, Bobbie Jean Salters and Armoni Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.