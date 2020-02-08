The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Successful Spring Vegetable Gardening” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and its ”Growing Citrus in Your Backyard” class from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon today at the VA Outpatient Clinic, 3828 Ave. N., in Galveston. For information, visit www.hba.org.
The La Marque Fire Department and Safe Kids Greater Houston will host a free car seat check from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Central Fire Station, 1000 Saltgrass Point Blvd., in La Marque. To register, visit safekidsgreaterhouston.org or call 832-824-3488.
The Galveston Grandmother’s Club No. 277 will have its Valentine basket raffle and bake sale fundraiser from 9:30 a.m. until all gone today at Arlan’s Market, 513 Market St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The national Two-Step CPR training event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in front of The Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. The free event is sponsored by medical students at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For information, visit www.twostepcpr.com.
Gulf Coast Poets will meet at 10 a.m. today at Barnes & Noble, 1029 Bay Area Blvd., in Webster. Terry Jude Miller, a published poet and retired college professor, will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Joyce Zongrone, navyjaws@comcast.net or 281-334-5651.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. today at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. today at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosen berg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Chapter of Texas United Charities will host a fundraiser for the Jerry Eubank Angel Fund from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the 23rd Street Station and Piano Bar, 1706 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-457-6195.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
Assistance League of the Bay Area will have its Mamma Mia “The Party” fundraising gala event today at Lakewood Yacht Club. Tickets are $125 per person. For tickets and information, visit www.assistanceleague.org/bay-area.
The Rotary Club of Texas City will have its Mainland Mardi Gras “Bubble and Bling” event from 7 p.m. to midnight today at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. The Mardi Gras parade will be at noon as well. For tickets and route information, visit www.mainland mardigras.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Dickinson High School Theatre Department will present its All-District musical “Newsies — The Broadway Musical” by Disney at 7 p.m. today in the auditorium of the school at 3800 Baker Drive in Dickinson. Tickets are $12 per adult and $10 per student at the door. For information, call Marisa Hataway, 281-229-6469.
The Friendswood High School Theatre Department will present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” at 7 p.m. today and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the school’s auditorium at 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood. Tickets are $15 per person. Cash only. For information, visit https://myfisd.com/hs/2020/01/ticket-infor mation-for-matilda.
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present its third annual 10-Minute Play Festival at 7:30 p.m. today in Room 207 of the Fine Arts building on its campus, 4015 Ave. Q, in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, contact Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu or 409-944-1398.
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “The Tin Woman” at 8 p.m. today and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit www.com.edu/theatre.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with DJ SGM Jams/Sargent Major at 8 p.m. today and Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
