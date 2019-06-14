The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have a bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Friday in the lobby of Texas First Bank at 8128 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-739-1257.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Seminarians from St. Mary’s Seminary also will be in attendance. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The 22nd annual Galveston Lifeguarding Association will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at The Press Box at 24th and Postoffice streets in Galveston. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Park Board’s main office and other locations on island. For a list of locations and information, visit www.galvestonislandbeachpatrol.org or call 409-763-4769.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through July 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center food fair begins at 7 a.m. until all food is distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Take your own bags/boxes to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have its annual hurricane preparedness meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Jackie Cole will speak before the meeting. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The free Galveston Island Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston. Local hand-crafted goods will be featured. For information, visit www.galveston islandmarket.com.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
Author A. Hardy Roper will be signing copies of his book “Bad Moon Rising: A Parker McLeod Thriller” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The Ramblers will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting registration for its 2019 Summer Music Funshop through July 1 at www.houstonchildren.org. Registration for Galveston children is $25. For information, email info@houston children.org or call 713-650-3800.
