Steve Mataro and DSW Homes, along with Liz Turner, executive director and founder of SMART Family Literacy, and Shannon Burke, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, on Tuesday presented a $15,000 check to Yvonne Mascorro, of The Daily News, for the newspapers annual Daily News Press Run, which will be Oct. 26. Pictured from left are Mascorro, Turner, Mataro, and Burke. For information on the run or how you can support, email yvonne.mascorro@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5264.