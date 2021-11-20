HAPPY BIRTHDAY Wayne Johnson, John Parker, Joseph A. Sam III, Cora Singleton, Cherryl Hunter, Shirley Muraca, Debra Alvarez Ochoa, Kalyn Popovich-Morrison, Robert Dee Jr., Thomas Hennigan, Christy Blackshear, Divina P. Archie, Jacob Wilson, Zelt Speaker, Della Stewart, Roshunda Lee, Eric Mills Sr., Michael Winston, Jo Anne Gilmore and Danny Ayala Jr.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Emma Collins, Regina Allen, Michael Bankston, Paula Landsberger, Kim Roemer, Gregory Cook, Hailee King, Joanne Allen, Dietrich Johnson Jr., Erma Morris, Marcus Higgs, Barbara Gordon, Gloria Maxey Guillory, Sylvia Hill, Les Millner, Patti Kyle, Tina Baldwin Scott, Emenanjo Nwadiei, Christina Frank, Bert Isles and Jimmy Johnson.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jimmie and Erma Morris, celebrating 41 years; and Daniel and Petra Ortega, celebrating 12 years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dedrick Johnson, Lawrence B. Thomas, Bobby Morrison, Marshawn Palomares, Danielle Renae Montemayor, Bertrand Guillory, Delores Shannon, Felicia Smith, Eddie Davis, Annetta Little, Wanda Laday and LaDonna Kennie.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jeremy Smith and Katie Alpizar, celebrating seven years of marriage.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
