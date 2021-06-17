TODAY
Clear Creek ISD will accept registration for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through today at McWhirter Elementary School (behind the school in community gym) at 300 Pennsylvania St. in Webster. For information and what items to take, visit www.ccisd.net/enroll.
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. “Love Your Look” will be presented by Dr. Katherine Hicks. To register, visit www.TCLMchamber.com.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future will have its second annual Swing for a Cause Top Golf Classic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Top Golf Webster at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information and registration, contact Geny White, gwhite@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will offer its swimming pool open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The fee is $3 per person. Concessions also will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard will be on duty. For information, visit Facebook.com/KofC787 or call 409-762-2112.
La Izquierda will present its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. We Deya, and the Jahrel Pickens Band will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdaf est.com or 832-488-0407.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams through June 28. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalves ton.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Wharves will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Port of Galveston’s Cruise Terminal No. 2 on Harborside Drive in Galveston. Vendors from security, transportation, janitorial and guest check-in will be on hand. For information, call Brenda Lambright, 409-765-9321.
The city of Friendswood will have its free Concerts in the Park events from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Stevenson Park Gazebo at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. Wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. An Elvis tribute will be featured. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have its annual joint meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jamaica Beach Public Service Building at 16629 San Luis Pass Road. Refreshments and food will be served afterward. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will present the “Colors of Excellence” cultural book drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Carver Park Recreation Center at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, email Sharonda Dennis, sdennis@henryaction today.com.
The Juneteenth Legacy Project’s “Absolute Equality” art installation dedication will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Old Galveston Square at 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston. As part of the dedication ceremony, the group will celebrate the work of those who’ve raised awareness of the importance of making Juneteenth a national holiday. For information, visit www.juneteenth legacyproject.com.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. Saturday beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynethia Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The inaugural Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the parking field adjacent to Kermit Courville Stadium at 1429 27th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, text Lawanda Ward at 409-457-3570 or email aboutface fashionco.6@gmail.com.
The city of Texas City’s Juneteenth committee will have its Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration beginning with a parade at 3 p.m. Saturday starting at Stingaree Stadium and ending at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. The celebration will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the park. For information, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
Reedy AME Chapel will have its annual Emancipation March at 6 p.m. Saturday. The march will begin at the Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St. and will end at the church at 2015 Broadway in Galveston. The church also will show its virtual Celebration of Emancipation program all day on Juneteenth on its Facebook page, Galveston NOW, and Genealogy Quick Start. For information or the links to watch virtually, email Sharon Gillins at sbgillins@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Kevin D. Sanders with a pre-anniversary service at 8 a.m. Sunday and June 27 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. June 27. The Revs. James Brown Sr., LaTaron Green, and Rev. William Randall Jr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-939-4529.
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. To schedule an appointment, visit www.giveblood.org and enter code: 7065. Walk-ins also will be accepted. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Bryan Museum will host an awards celebration for the winners of the Art of Equality: Art and Literacy Contest at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit thebryan museum.org/art-of-equality or call 409-497-4209.
The city of La Marque will have its third annual Juneteenth Food & Music Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on Laurel and First streets in downtown La Marque. The Mambo Jazz Kings will be the featured musical guests, as well as several others. For information, call Bryan-Keyth Wilson at 979-877-1040.
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Texas City Independent School District will host an in-person job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Texas City High School at 1431 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Social distancing protocols will be in place; masks aren’t required, but are encouraged. To view job openings, visit www.tcisd.org/jobs.
United Way of the Mainland will have its inaugural golf tournament Wednesday and June 24 at Bayou Golf Course at 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City. To register, visit uwgcmgolf.eventbrite.com.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop teaching how to transform a gourd into a penguin from 9 a.m. to noon June 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $40. To sign up or get more information, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26 on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galvestonisland market.com.
The third annual DadFest car show and concert fundraiser, sponsored by Man-Up, will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 at New Life Community Church at 1329 Ross St. in La Marque. For information, contact Calvin Lettries, calvinlettries@yahoo.com or 832-888-9341.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 28 through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
ONGOING
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryan museum.org. Session I is July 12 through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summer camp@thebryanmuseum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Houston Area Parkinson Society has suspended all in-person programming because of COVID-19 health concerns. HAPS is providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
