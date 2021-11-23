TODAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Willing Workers Baptist Church and Morning Glory Nation will be providing free Thanksgiving meals while supplies last (only four meals per family) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today via drive-through at 801 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Rachel Littleton, 409-750-2597.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library and Galveston Reads will present “The Young Immigrant Story” at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Learn about immigration and Henry Rosenberg’s life, and more from the Galveston & Texas History Center. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org or galvestonreads.org.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer genealogy classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department at Rosenberg Library will present Tarot Cards: Their History and Use with Kristina Mosbo for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today via Zoom. Space is limited. To register, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present its Countdown to Christmas Story event at 4:30 p.m. today through Dec. 23 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Patrons are encouraged to read a variety of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice or other winter celebration books the 25 days before Christmas. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 temporarily at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
WEDNESDAY
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in Webster. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon today at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will offer a Role Playing Game How-to Guide for Families at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for ages 5 and older. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
THURSDAY
The community Thanksgiving feast will serve Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Coats and jackets also will be given away. For information, call Barbara White, 409-739-2268.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Donations of food items are needed. To donate or get more information, call 281-332-8733. All are welcome to attend.
FRIDAY
The Black Friday Freedom Walk event with Sam Collins III will be at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday beginning at the Middle Passage Historic Marker at 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Attendees will get to retrace the steps of Union soldiers through the streets of Galveston as they spreaded the message of freedom. Tickets are $30 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-256-3822.
The Grand Galvez will have its annual Holiday Lighting Celebration at 6 p.m. Friday at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For more information, visit hotelgalvez.com or call 409-765-7721.
UPCOMING
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
A reception showing the 2021 TWELVE project will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Edna’s Room at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit twelvepeople.org or call Will Wright, 806-236-0715.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its Sweetheart Holiday Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, email Sylvia Salinas, sylviaboi56@gmail.com.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 62nd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Shirley Scott, from San Marcos, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-8847.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The 41st annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive will be from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 1 at Ball High School (enter from 41st Street side parking lot) and at the Galveston County Food Bank, 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Monetary donations also will be accepted. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 28th annual Festival of Trees gala Dec. 2 at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway in Houston. For information, contact Johnnie Hubbard, jhubbard@icmtx.org or 281-332-3881, Ext. 1112.
The Galveston Art League will have its holiday gift sale from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays Dec. 3 through Dec. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo’s WinterFest will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 on the fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
The Flapjack Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Registration for the Kid’s K for ages 12 and younger is $15 or $20 day of; and for the 5K Run/Walk, it’ll be $35 per person or $40 day of. To sign up, visit parks.friendswood.com.
CASA of Galveston County will have its Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 outside the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit casagalveston.org/walk. For information, call 409-572-2552.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 1 of 3” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4 in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardener Ira Gervais. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
