HAPPY BIRTHDAY Terry Petteway, Cheryl Chatman, Markus Jones, Derrell Archie Jr., Carolyn Shannon, Terry Wright, Sion Thomas, Cheryl Temple-Stoker, Ashley Patino, Kim Denise Thompson, Anthony Richardson, Carolyn Sunseri, Dung Nguyen, Leigh Ann Kiamar, Joe Rendon, Norman D. Pappous, Cathy Hooter, Thomasene Muse and Lenora Mays-Guy.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Sheila Spurlock-Figgins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.